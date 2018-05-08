Motorcyclist injured in Mosta accident

A 22-year-old youth from Hal Tarxien was grievously injured in car crash in Mosta on Tuesday morning, the Police said.

The accident occurred in Triq Frangisku Pisani in Mosta at roughly 8:15am, when, according to police investigations, the Mash Seventy Five motorcycle which was being driven by the youth crashed into a Toyota Funcargo which was being driven by a 62-year-old St Paul’s Bay resident.

An ambulance took the 22-year-old to hospital, where he is now being treated.

Police investigations are still underway.