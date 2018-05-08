menu

Motorcyclist injured in Mosta accident

He was certified as having suffered grievous injuries in a crash with a car on Tuesday morning

8 May 2018, 1:23pm
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

A 22-year-old youth from Hal Tarxien was grievously injured in car crash in Mosta on Tuesday morning, the Police said.

The accident occurred in Triq Frangisku Pisani in Mosta at roughly 8:15am, when, according to police investigations, the Mash Seventy Five motorcycle which was being driven by the youth crashed into a Toyota Funcargo which was being driven by a 62-year-old St Paul’s Bay resident.

An ambulance took the 22-year-old to hospital, where he is now being treated.

Police investigations are still underway.

More in Court & Police
Jilted husband charged with death threats
Court & Police

Jilted husband charged with death threats
Matthew Agius
Lost and Found visitor loses his freedom after drug find
Court & Police

Lost and Found visitor loses his freedom after drug find
Matthew Agius
Motorcyclist injured in Mosta accident
Court & Police

Motorcyclist injured in Mosta accident
Construction site thieves plead guilty
Court & Police

Construction site thieves plead guilty
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe