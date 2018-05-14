Man charged with attacking partner with screwdriver and acid

A man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with throwing acid at his partner.

Noel Calleja, 38, was accused of throwing acid on his partner on 28 March at around 11am.

The man was charged with the attempted murder of the woman, grievously injuring her with a corrosive liquid, being in possession of arms proper at the time of the offence, carrying a knife without a licence, breaching the peace, disobeying bail conditions and relapsing.

Inspector Elliott Magro told magistrate Aaron Bugeja how the accused had attacked his female partner with a screwdriver and thrown acid over her on 28 March.

The man had been granted bail in 2015 against a €23,000 bail bond for a similar attack. In 2012 the accused had stabbed the same woman. That case is still pending before the courts.

Lawyer Josette Sultana asked for bail.

The prosecution opposed bail due to the nature of the case and the charges. The accused had been convicted of the attempted murder of another woman in 2013 and stands accused of attempting to murder the acid victim by stabbing her 12 times in 2012.

The prosecution said there was a risk of tampering with evidence and approaching witnesses. The defence asked the court if bail is denied, the accused ought to be held at Mount Carmel Hospital for observation.

Bail was denied, with the court recommending that the director of prisons take the measures he felt necessary with a view of the accused’s mental state.