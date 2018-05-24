menu

Peeping tom who filmed flatmate washing herself gets suspended sentence

The 26-year-old English language student admitted the charges and apologised for his actions, claiming he wasn’t in his right mind when he committed the act

matthew_agius
24 May 2018, 2:30pm
by Matthew Agius

A peeping tom, who planted his mobile phone in a shared bathroom and filmed his flatmate washing herself, has been convicted of producing pornography and misusing telecommunications equipment.

Inspector Nikolai Sant explained that both the accused, 26-year-old Mikdat Terzi from Turkey and the victim are English language students, residing in St. Julians.

The victim had found the man’s mobile phone recording her whilst she was using the bathroom and had called the police. The footage is understood to also show the man turning on and placing the hidden device.

Before magistrate Charmaine Galea, Terzi pleaded guilty to producing pornographic material, stalking and misuse of telecommunications equipment.

Lawyer Alfred Abela, appearing as parte civile for the woman, requested a ban on publication of the victim’s name and address, as well as a protection order, all of which were granted by the court.

Inspector Sant said the prosecution wanted the man to be deported and the phone destroyed. Terzi had been due to leave Malta at the end of the month.

The accused apologised and said he wasn’t in his right mind when he committed the act.

The Court, in view of the admission of guilt, found Terzi guilty as charged and handed him a two year prison sentence, which was suspended for four years, together with a €200 fine.

In view of the fact that he committed a sex crime, Terzi was prohibited from working with minors or children for three years. A protection order for the victim was also issued. The man’s phone will be destroyed.

Lawyer Joseph Ellis was legal aid.

Court & Police
