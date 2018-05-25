Driver who caused police station fracas remanded in custody

A court has remanded in custody a man who spat at police after they pulled him over for overspeeding and found him to be driving without a licence.

Johan Cassar, 28, from Cospicua was arraigned before magistrate Gabriella Vella this morning, to answer to a list of charges three pages long, including violently resisting arrest, threatening six police officers, spitting at one and breaching the peace last night.

Cassar also stands accused of threatening two Transport Malta law enforcement officers who were carrying out their duties on May 16, failing to obey their legitimate orders, dangerous driving, speeding and driving without a seatbelt, licence or insurance. He is also charged with breaching a number of court sentences and supervision orders.

Prosecuting Inspector Josric Mifsud told the court that Cassar had been pulled over for driving too fast and given a verbal warning, but he later went back to the police station to have the last word and ended up causing a fracas.

Mifsud asked the court to order the confiscation of the Renault Laguna used in the crimes and to provide for the security of the officers involved by means of a protection order, until the case is decided.

Defence counsel Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia entered a plea of not guilty and requested bail.

The court, however dismissed the request, saying that, in its opinion, the accused was “not sufficiently trustworthy” to obey bail conditions. The magistrate recommended that Cassar be held at Mount Carmel Hospital until further notice.

In a Facebook status, President of the POU-GWU wrote about the incident, saying that the man offended officers and ran away, and continued to make a scene after he was caught.