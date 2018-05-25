menu

Man admits to using another man's passport, claims it was a 'genuine mistake'

The man's lawyer said the accused had accidentally taken his brother's passport, even though the man’s surname was not the same as that shown on the passport

matthew_agius
25 May 2018, 4:30pm
by Matthew Agius

A Nigerian man has admitted to being in possession of another man’s passport and ID, but said it was a genuine mistake. 

Magistrate Gabriella Vella heard how Daniel Ifebhor, 39, had been stopped by immigration police and found to be carrying a Nigerian passport and Italian residence card issued to a certain Tony Osagie.

Ifebhor’s lawyer, Martin Fenech, told the court that it was a genuine mistake and that the accused had taken his brother’s bag, containing his brother’s passport and documents. 

Prosecuting Inspector Mario Haber pointed out that the man’s surname was not the same as that of his supposed brother.

Fenech entered a guilty plea on the man's behalf and asked for a punishment towards the minimum. “It was only in his possession and there was no evidence of it being used,” he said.

Ifebhor was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for one year.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
High ranking Enemalta official cleared of misappropriation, fraud
Court & Police

High ranking Enemalta official cleared of misappropriation, fraud
Matthew Agius
Man admits to using another man's passport, claims it was a 'genuine mistake'
Court & Police

Man admits to using another man's passport, claims it was a 'genuine mistake'
Matthew Agius
Former Libyan official denies using false passport
Court & Police

Former Libyan official denies using false passport
Matthew Agius
Pickpocket gang nabbed by undercover police
Court & Police

Pickpocket gang nabbed by undercover police
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe