Man admits to using another man's passport, claims it was a 'genuine mistake'

A Nigerian man has admitted to being in possession of another man’s passport and ID, but said it was a genuine mistake.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella heard how Daniel Ifebhor, 39, had been stopped by immigration police and found to be carrying a Nigerian passport and Italian residence card issued to a certain Tony Osagie.

Ifebhor’s lawyer, Martin Fenech, told the court that it was a genuine mistake and that the accused had taken his brother’s bag, containing his brother’s passport and documents.



Prosecuting Inspector Mario Haber pointed out that the man’s surname was not the same as that of his supposed brother.

Fenech entered a guilty plea on the man's behalf and asked for a punishment towards the minimum. “It was only in his possession and there was no evidence of it being used,” he said.

Ifebhor was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for one year.