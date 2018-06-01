74-year-old man reported missing, last seen in Mosta
Do you have any information on this man's whereabouts? Victor Caruana was reported missing on Thursday
74-year-old Victor Caruana has been reported missing to the police on 30 May 2018.
He was last seen on Thursday, in Triq is-Sajf, Mosta. He was wearing a blue and grey top, blue trousers, and a blue hat.
Anyone with information can speak to the police, in a confidential manner, on telephone numbers 21224001 or 119.
Information can also be given at at police station.
