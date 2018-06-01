menu

74-year-old man reported missing, last seen in Mosta

Do you have any information on this man's whereabouts? Victor Caruana was reported missing on Thursday 

1 June 2018, 7:46am
Victor Caruana
Victor Caruana

74-year-old Victor Caruana has been reported missing to the police on 30 May 2018.

He was last seen on Thursday, in Triq is-Sajf, Mosta. He was wearing a blue and grey top, blue trousers, and a blue hat.

Anyone with information can speak to the police, in a confidential manner, on telephone numbers 21224001 or 119.

Information can also be given at at police station. 

More in Court & Police
74-year-old man reported missing, last seen in Mosta
Court & Police

74-year-old man reported missing, last seen in Mosta
Man acquitted of injuring men who attacked his car
Court & Police

Man acquitted of injuring men who attacked his car
Matthew Agius
Woman charged with stealing cars
Court & Police

Woman charged with stealing cars
Matthew Agius
Updated | Cardona won’t pursue brothel libel after court strikes off case on defence’s request
Court & Police

Updated | Cardona won’t pursue brothel libel after court strikes off case on defence’s request
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe