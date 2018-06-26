Musicians get suspended sentence after car vandalism spree in Pieta

Two young musicians have pleaded guilty to damaging nine cars while drunk after playing a gig.



Ivan Arapov and Lucas Wanderley Dos Santos, 24 and 22 respectively, were in Malta to perform at an event at Roots bar in Valletta. The two musicians got drunk after their performance and went on a destructive spree, breaking the wing mirrors off nine cars in Triq ix-Xatt, Pieta.

Luckily for the owners, the delinquents’ actions were caught on CCTV from which they were readily identifiable. After the footage made the rounds on social media, several members of the public recognised them. The men turned themselves in to police shortly afterwards.

Dos Santos, from Brazil, living in Sliema and Arapov from Croatia, who resides in Birzebbugia were charged with nine counts of criminal damage before Magistrate Neville Camilleri.



Inspector Lara Butters explained how the men had been identified from CCTV footage thanks to the input of the public.



Both accused pleaded guilty to the charges. Lawyer Yanika Camilleri, appearing as legal aid to the men, was allowed to approach the bench, together with the inspector to discuss the punishment out of earshot of the public.

When the sitting resumed, the court asked the men to confirm their plea, warning them that they could face prison time for their actions. “We are guilty” they said, casting a nervous look towards their lawyer.

The prosecution and the defence recommended to the court to hand the men a suspended sentence. The court handed down a sentence of two years imprisonment suspended for four years and ordered them to pay a total of €2,982 in restorative damages between themselves within three months.

The pub where the two were playing on Sunday, The Rootz, posted on the Facebook event, saying that they were shocked at the men’s behaviour. The bar said that they would never return to their bar.

"It goes to show how sometimes people are not what they seem, and it is a pity to see this behavior," The Rootz said.