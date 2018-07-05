[WATCH] Lifeline's registration with a Dutch yacht club did not give it flag status, court hears

Lifeline's registration with a Dutch yacht club did not give it flag status

A certificate from a Dutch yacht club did not give the Lifeline Dutch flag status, the Maltese ship registrar told a court in Malta as the case against the migrant rescue vessel captain continued.

Lifeline captain Claus-Peter Reisch is facing charges in a Maltese court over what the police claim is the ship's irregular registration.

Taking the witness stand on Thursday, Transport Malta's ship registrar Ivan Sammut said Dutch counterparts had confirmed that Lifeline's registration certificate with a yacht club did not give it flag status.

Sammut said high ranking Dutch officials gave written confirmation that the vessel was not registered under the flag for the purpose of international law conventions. It was only registered as a pleasure yacht with a Dutch yacht club and gave it no right of nationality to the vessel.

"A vessel without a nationality cannot sail in international waters. Therefore… it is clear that this was a stateless vessel," the Maltese ship registrar told the court.

The court also heard Col Clinton O’ Neil, head of operations at AFM and rescue coordinator, say that at one point during the saga, the captain tried to head towards a Maltese port and had to be stopped.

The captain wanted to evacuate one of the passengers but the process took some time because of rough seas.

When asked by the defence lawyer to explain what orders the Lifeline captain had disobeyed on the high seas, O'Neil said the Libyan authorities had taken over the rescue case and the captain had an obligation to take instructions from the Libyans.

"The information we have is that he didn’t comply with the instructions he received from Libya," O'Neil said.

However, when asked by the defence lawyer, the army officer could not confirm claims that the International Maritime Organisation said Libya was not responsive to its calls.

O'Neil said the army had been informed that there was communication between the Lifeline and the Italian authorities.

Today’s sitting, came as the first group of African migrants who arrived in Malta on the MV Lifeline left the island for France.

The Lifeline was at the centre of an international controversy in the last few weeks after both Malta and Italy refused to allow it to dock and take responsibility for the migrants.

The stalemate was eventually broken after eight EU countries and Malta entered into an ad hoc agreement, promising to take a share of the migrants on board. The ship then docked in Malta on Wednesday last week.

Lawyers Gianluca Cappitta, Cedric Mifsud and Neil Falzon are defence for Reisch.

Assistant Commissioner Stephen Mallia, inspectors Darryl Borg and Mario Haber are prosecuting.