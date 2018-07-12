Updated | Caruana Galizia murder suspects await bail decision in money laundering case

George Degiorgio’s partner Anca Adelina Pop could be released on bail in the money laundering case filed against her, Degiorgio and his brother Alfred when the court makes its decision tomorrow.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud strongly hinted that Pop could be granted bail but a decision on the request will be delivered tomorrow.

Pop's lawyer, David Gatt, said the prosecution had summoned all its witnesses and there was no risk of tampering with evidence. Gatt said the woman had four minors dependent on her and there was no reason to keep her arrested.

The magistrate continued to hear the case over money laundering against the three, with a number of witnesses telling the court about luxury car transfers.

Car transfers

Mark Bugeja, a car importer, was summoned to testify about a Mitsubishi L200 Elegance he had sold to George Degiorgio.

He could not recall how he was paid. “It was a long time ago… you’re not going to remember everything.”

Osama Mbajha Elbieri from Libya, now living in Pieta, testified about an Audi Q3 he had sold to a dealer called Sean from Qormi.

The dealer, Sean Vella from Swieqi, was summoned to the stand. He sold the Audi Q3 for around €28,000 and €30,000 but said that he did not recognise the accused.

Bernard Attard, a representative of Automarket was called to the stand over a BMW 320. It had been imported by George Degiorgio and Attard had registered it, he said.

Also to take the witness stand was James Zammit, director of J. Zammit Ltd, who testified about the Corvette C7 seized from the accused.

Zammit had imported it new and sold it in 2015 to Charles Filletti for €94,000 in a part exchange agreement.

“We had sold it to Adelina Pop but there was a problem with paperwork. Nothing was paid, as the transfer was reversed and a Mercedes E Class given instead,” Zammit told the court.

He asked that the car be released as he had ended up deprived of both the car and the money.

Omar Caruana, owner of Zigumar restaurant, was asked about the Corvette which he received from Charles Filletti in exchange for €25,000 and a Rolex. “The car was a debt. It was never in my possession.”

The police inspector noted that Filletti had said the car was sold for €93,000.

“I had a car and Adrian Agius wanted the Corvette. Part of the money was my car, an Audi. €25,000 was for my Audi,” Caruana replied.

On Friday morning, the court will deliver a decree on bail conditions and whether there are sufficient grounds for indictment. Lawyer David Gatt is appearing for Pop, whilst William Cushcieri is appearing for the Degiorgio brothers.

Background

George (Iċ-Ċiniż) Alfred (Il-Fulu) Degiorgio and George Degiorgio’s partner Anca Adelina Pop were all accused of money-laundering related charges.

The Degiorgio brothers, as well as George Degiorgio’s partner, were investigated after the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Both men claim to be unemployed, yet live a lavish lifestyle, owning cars and pleasure boats.

The Degiorgio brothers are charged, along with Vincent Muscat, in separate proceedings, with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Details of the lavish lifestyle enjoyed by the brothers were laid bare in a previous sitting.

Adelina Pop held an account with Lombard Bank since 2016. She opened it as unemployed, however, since May she had made wire transfers of €38,000 and €35,000 to her mother. She has also owned a Corvette C7 since 2015 and an Audi Q7 since 2017 as well as a Mercedes Benz since April 2018.