menu

Youth hospitalised after hit-and-run in Paola

A search is currently underway for the driver of a Mercedes who hit the young man

13 July 2018, 3:09pm
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

A 21-year-old Rabat resident has been hospitalized following a hit-and-run incident, the police said. The man’s condition is as yet unknown.

The young man was hit by a Mercedes car as he was walking along Triq Duminku Mintoff in Rahal Gdid.

According to the TVM, the car initially stopped to let down a female passenger, however she quickly got back in the car before it sped off in the direction of Marsa.

A police search is currently underway.

More to follow

More in Court & Police
Man denies theft charges
Court & Police

Man denies theft charges
Matthew Agius
Youth hospitalised after hit-and-run in Paola
Court & Police

Youth hospitalised after hit-and-run in Paola
Drunk man 'hotwired cars to go home' court told
Court & Police

Drunk man 'hotwired cars to go home' court told
Matthew Agius
Chilean court 'badmouthed Malta' over Chang Rajii case, lawyers say
Court & Police

Chilean court 'badmouthed Malta' over Chang Rajii case, lawyers say
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe