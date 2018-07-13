Youth hospitalised after hit-and-run in Paola
A search is currently underway for the driver of a Mercedes who hit the young man
A 21-year-old Rabat resident has been hospitalized following a hit-and-run incident, the police said. The man’s condition is as yet unknown.
The young man was hit by a Mercedes car as he was walking along Triq Duminku Mintoff in Rahal Gdid.
According to the TVM, the car initially stopped to let down a female passenger, however she quickly got back in the car before it sped off in the direction of Marsa.
A police search is currently underway.
More to follow
