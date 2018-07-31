[LIVE] Compilation of evidence in Hugo Chetcuti murder case continues

The compilation of evidence against Bojan Cmelik, the Serbian national accused of murdering entrepreneur Hugo Chetcuti continues today.

Cmelik, a former employee of Chetcuti’s establishments, is accused of stabbing the businessman on the 6 July at Seafood and Cocktails, which he owns.

Chetcuti died in hospital six days later.

In the last sitting, the court presided over by Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia, heard the testimony of Hugo’s brother Isaac Chetcuti, his bodyguard James Farrugia, as well as a number of police officers who described how they tracked down, and eventually arrested Cmelik.