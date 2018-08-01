menu

Young man admits to beating up mother

The 23-year-old admitted to beating up his mother and causing her to live in fear of violence 

1 August 2018, 11:57am
by Matthew Agius

A man from Zurrieq has admitted to charges of beating and terrorising his mother.

David Sammut, 23, was arraigned before magistrate Monica Vella this morning, accused of slightly injuring his mother, causing her to live in fear of violence and relapsing.

Inspector Roderick Attard and defence counsel, lawyers Martha Mifsud and Chris Frendo approached the bench where they discussed the case out of earshot of the public.

Sammut pleaded guilty but was released on bail pending a pre-sentencing report being drawn up.

Bail was granted on condition that he does not contact his mother, signs a bail book three times a week and against a deposit of €3000 and a personal guarantee of €15,000.

