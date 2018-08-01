Young man admits to beating up mother

A man from Zurrieq has admitted to charges of beating and terrorising his mother.

David Sammut, 23, was arraigned before magistrate Monica Vella this morning, accused of slightly injuring his mother, causing her to live in fear of violence and relapsing.

Inspector Roderick Attard and defence counsel, lawyers Martha Mifsud and Chris Frendo approached the bench where they discussed the case out of earshot of the public.



Sammut pleaded guilty but was released on bail pending a pre-sentencing report being drawn up.

Bail was granted on condition that he does not contact his mother, signs a bail book three times a week and against a deposit of €3000 and a personal guarantee of €15,000.