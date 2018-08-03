menu

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Siggiewi accident

Man’s motorcycle was involved in a crash with a van

3 August 2018, 7:10pm

A 42-year-old man from Floriana was hurt today when the motorcycle he was riding was involved in an accident with a van driven by a 32-year-old man from Siggiewi.

The police said the accident, which happened at around 3.45pm, happened when the motocyclist’s Kymco Downtown scooter crashed into the other man’s Hino van in Triq l-Imqabba, Siggiewi.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for care, where his injuries were determined to be serious in nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.

