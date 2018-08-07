Man who admitted to theft granted bail

A 28-year-old Libyan national was granted bail today after he admitted to having participated in an apartment robbery, in a case which dates back to 2016.

Abdulkarim Mohamed El Magtouf was arraigned in court before Magistrate Audrey Demicoli, accused of having stolen jewellery and money, the value of which exceeds €2,329.37, from an Msida flat.

El Magtouf pleaded guilty, claiming however that although the took part in the theft, he had not actually stolen anything himself.

The court heard how the victims in the case no longer resided in Malta, and consequently weren’t available to give their testimony.

Taking this into consideration, as well as the fact that the accused had cooperated fully with the police from the outset of the investigation, the prosecution said it wouldn’t be asking for an effective jail term to be handed down. It also did not object to bail being given.

The court granted the accused bail, and ordered him to sign a bail book at the Birzebbugia police station every day. It also bound him under a personal guarantee of €2,000, and ordered him to deposit his ID card and passport.

The case was deferred to 13 August for judgement.

Inspectors Jonathan Ransley and Therese Sciberras prosecuted.

Ismael Psaila was legal aid to the accused.