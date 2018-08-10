menu

Man currently on probation charged with stealing windows and doors

The construction worker was released on bail

massimo_costa
10 August 2018, 6:00pm
by Massimo Costa

A 28-year-old construction worker from Hamrun, who is currently subject to a probation order, has been arraigned in court on charges of having stolen several windows and doors.

Joseph Galea was accused of stealing 50 aluminium windows, six aluminium doors, and other objects, on 8 August.

He was also charged with committing the crime while under the terms of probation order from a previous case.

Galea pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

The prosecution did not object to bail being given, and he was subsequently released from custody against a personal guarantee of €10,000.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, presiding, also ordered the accused to sign the bail book at the police station every day, and imposed a curfew on him from midnight to 5am.

Lawyer Mario Mifsud was defence counsel to Galea.

The case continues.

After graduating with a Bachelor's degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
