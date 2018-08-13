menu

Fire at Lambretta showroom in Pieta

A person was reportedly taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation 

13 August 2018, 12:32pm
(Photo: TVM)
(Photo: TVM)

A person was taken to hospital after a Lambretta scooter showroom in Pieta caught fire.

Members of the Civil Protection Department went to the showroom at around 10:30am on Monday morning to control the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but it appears that some types had been set alight in front of the shop. The person who lives in the apartment on top of the shop was trapped inside, and was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. 

