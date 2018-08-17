Homeless man who bit police officers remanded in custody

A man who sunk his teeth into two policemen who were escorting him to a homeless shelter has been remanded in custody.

Kevin Yanick Malthide Compaore, 22, from Burkina Faso, was arraigned before magistrate Aaron Bugeja this morning, accused of assaulting and resisting police, causing bodily harm to the two officers who were acting in the line of duty, slightly injuring them, disobeying lawful police orders, threatening the officers, disturbing the peace and breaching a conditional discharge.

Compaore had been in court just three days before, having been conditionally discharged on domestic violence charges. He had been ordered by the court not to approach the victim, but had disregarded this command. The police were called and the scuffle broke out as he was being escorted to Dar Papa Frangisku. Two policemen were allegedly bitten by the accused in the ensuing mayhem.

The Malta Police Association said that police officer Alexander Gauci has to undergo tests in hospital and has up to six months until he knows everything is fine.

Lawyer Josette Sultana, appointed as legal aid to the accused, entered a not guilty plea.

A request for bail was turned down.



Inspector Elliott Magro prosecuted.