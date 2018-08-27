Dog attack victim threatens to sue police for inaction

A woman who was disfigured in a dog attack has filed a judicial protest against the Commissioner of Police, after no charges were issued against the animal’s owner, who remains untraced.



Lindsey Vella ended up with 12 stitches on her mouth while she was stacking shelves at a convenience store in Gżira last February, when a man with his dog walked in.

The woman said that she had touched the dog with the owner’s permission, offering it a dog treat handed to her by the owner. But as she was about to stand up, the dog lashed out and snapped at her, biting her on the lip.

CCTV footage of the dog’s owner had been circulated by the press, but the police were yet to charge anyone in connection with the attack.

In the judicial protest filed by lawyer Stefano Filletti, the woman claims that she had urged the police to take the necessary steps in this case but that they had not.

Addressed to the Commissioner of Police, the judicial protest warns that Vella will be taking legal steps against the police, including holding them responsible in damages.