Man denies stealing car, granted bail

John Mifsud from Xghajra was released on bail this morning after he was arraigned before magistrate Monica Vella on charges relating to vehicular theft.

43-year-old Mifsud, who is unemployed, was charged with the aggravated theft of a car and other objects, which charges were aggravated by value. He was also accused of handling stolen goods and relapsing.

The theft took place last Sunday in Triq Pinto in Qormi.



Mifsud pleaded not guilty to the charges. His lawyer Noel Cutajar requested bail, which was granted against a deposit of €500 and a personal guarantee of €4000. The accused was ordered to observe a curfew and not to communicate with witnesses.

Inspector Roderick Agius prosecuted.