Court sentences failed thief to two years in prison, suspended for four

A 21-year-old man from Qormi has received a suspended sentence after he pleaded guilty to having tried to steal from a private residence.

Melchior Portelli, who is employed as a taxi driver, was accused of having, on 28 July, attempted to steal the value of which would have exceeded €2,300 - through the use of violence, from a Birkirkara residence.

Taking into consideration his guilty plea and the fact that the accused is a recidivist, the court, presided by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, sentenced the man to two years in prison, suspended for four years.

Lawyer Lucio Scriha appeared for the accused.

Inspector Elton Taliana prosecuted.