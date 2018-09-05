Two Serbian nationals to be deported after being charged with aggravated theft

Two Serbian nationals aged 25 and 32 will be deported after admitting to stealing a number of items from supermarkets in Gozo.

The two men allegedly robbed supermarkets in Victoria, Gozo, between the 1 and 3 September making off with several objects, the value of which exceeded €200. The items they stole were mostly food and several bottles of alcohol.

Since the value was over €200, the case was considered as one of aggravated theft.

They were also accused of possessing stolen items or buying stolen articles.

The accused admitted to the charges being brought against them and were sentenced to one year in prison suspended for two years. Since the convicted individuals were in Malta illegally, they were sent to the Immigration branch in order to be deported.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri.