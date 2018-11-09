menu
Bail denied to man accused of attacking girlfriend

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with attacking his girlfriend and causing the woman to fear violence

matthew_agius
9 November 2018, 3:20pm
by Matthew Agius
The 38-year-old has a pervious conviction for harming a partner dating back to 2013
Inspector Stacy Attard arraigned the 38-year-old pastizzeria owner from Santa Venera on charges of attacking his girlfriend and slightly injuring her. He was also charged with causing the woman to fear violence and committing an imprisonable offence during the operative period of a suspended sentence. He was also accused of being a recidivist.

A protection order was requested.

Lawyers Rene Darmanin and Arthur Azzopardi entered a not guilty plea, arguing that the charges spoke of one occasion and that the victim had been living with the accused for 16 years. The incident was an isolated one, he said, requesting bail. “Bail is a right of the accused and withholding it is the exception. The court has a number of tools with which it can protect the victim,” said the lawyer.

But Inspector Attard cast doubt on the isolation of the incident, telling the court that the man had a previous conviction for harming a partner dating back to 2013.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo denied bail, ordering the man to be remanded in custody.

 

