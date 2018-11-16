Man remanded in custody over rape of housemate over two-year period

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with raping his housemate over the course of two years.

The Portuguese man, who by court order, cannot be named, was accused of “engaging in non-consensual carnal connection” with a Turkish woman with whom he had shared a household for three years prior to the alleged offences.

The charges - 17 in all - also accuse him of holding her against her will, harassing her and stalking her.

From the few details available, it is understood that the woman had lived with him during the alleged abuse which began in October 2016 and continued for two years.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Rene Darmanin and Alfred Abela entered a not guilty plea on the accused’s behalf before magistrate Gabriella Vella this morning.

Bail was not requested.

Inspector Bernardette Valletta is prosecuting.