menu

Man suffers grievous injuries in traffic accident

The man was hit by a car as he was walking through Triq San Pawl in Bormla

17 November 2018, 8:40am
The man was hit by a Peugot 508 as he was walking through Triq San Pawl in Bormla
The man was hit by a Peugot 508 as he was walking through Triq San Pawl in Bormla

A 42-year-old man from Bormla sustained grievous injuries when he was hit by a car in Bormla, the police said on Saturday.

In a statement, the police said that the man, who is 42 years old and a Bormla resident, was hit by a car as he was walking through Triq San Pawl.

The incident happened at roughly 8pm on Friday, when the man was for some reason hit by a Peugeot 508 being driven by a 34-year-old man from Zurrieq.

An ambulance took the Bormla man to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

An inquiring magistrate is looking into the case as police investigations continue.

More in Court & Police
Man spends 34 hours in custody over knuckleduster in luggage
Court & Police

Man spends 34 hours in custody over knuckleduster in luggage
Matthew Agius
Man suffers grievous injuries in traffic accident
Court & Police

Man suffers grievous injuries in traffic accident
Paqpaqli lawsuits dropped after out of court settlement
Court & Police

Paqpaqli lawsuits dropped after out of court settlement
Matthew Agius
Man remanded in custody over rape of housemate over two-year period
Court & Police

Man remanded in custody over rape of housemate over two-year period
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe