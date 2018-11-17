Man suffers grievous injuries in traffic accident

A 42-year-old man from Bormla sustained grievous injuries when he was hit by a car in Bormla, the police said on Saturday.

In a statement, the police said that the man, who is 42 years old and a Bormla resident, was hit by a car as he was walking through Triq San Pawl.

The incident happened at roughly 8pm on Friday, when the man was for some reason hit by a Peugeot 508 being driven by a 34-year-old man from Zurrieq.

An ambulance took the Bormla man to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

An inquiring magistrate is looking into the case as police investigations continue.