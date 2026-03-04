Kevin Camilleri nominated General Workers’ Union secretary general designate

Kevin Camilleri has been nominated for the post of secretary general designate of the General Workers’ Union (GWU), the union announced on Wednesday.

The GWU said nominations for the role officially closed at 12pm.

During the nomination period, one nomination was received, that of Camilleri.

His nomination will now be presented for approval by delegates at an Extraordinary National Congress of the union, which is set to be held in the coming days.