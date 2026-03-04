menu

Kevin Camilleri nominated General Workers’ Union secretary general designate

karl_azzopardi
4 March 2026, 7:58pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Kevin Camilleri (left) with General Workers' Union Secretary General Josef Bugeja (right)
Kevin Camilleri has been nominated for the post of secretary general designate of the General Workers’ Union (GWU), the union announced on Wednesday.

The GWU said nominations for the role officially closed at 12pm.

During the nomination period, one nomination was received, that of Camilleri.

His nomination will now be presented for approval by delegates at an Extraordinary National Congress of the union, which is set to be held in the coming days. 

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
