[WATCH] Man charged with carrying weapon and entering restricted airport grounds

Begtash Muka, an Albanian charged with carrying a handgun and scaling the airport's perimeter has been denied bail 

matthew_agius
19 November 2018, 5:22pm
by Matthew Agius
Begtash Muka (Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)
Begtash Muka (Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)
A man arrested yesterday whilst trying to scale the airport’s perimeter fence has denied charges relating to the incident.

Begtash Muka, 27, from Albania was arraigned under arrest before magistrate Joe Mifsud late this afternoon, charged with threatening a man with a weapon, trespassing by scaling, reviling and threatening a security guard during the discharge of his duties, carrying a weapon during the commission of a crime, entering a restricted area, driving a motor vehicle without a licence and with fake plates and possession of cocaine.

Muka, who has no fixed address, was arrested in Safi yesterday while trying to scale the perimeter fence at Malta International Airport.

When he saw soldiers approaching, Muka ran off in the direction of the Safi military barracks, pulling out a handgun, which the court later determined was a replica, and pointing it at Detention Services officers before being wrestled to the ground by AFM soldiers. The police Rapid Intervention Unit were despatched to assist and arrested the man.

Police found an abandoned Volkswagen with stolen number plates near the perimeter fence which they think was used by the accused.

Muka is understood to also be wanted in connection with the hold up at Diamonds international in Tigne Sliema last year.

Lawyer Marita Pace Dimech, appointed as legal aid lawyer, entered a not guilty plea. Bail was not requested.

