Man accused of raping partner and threatening daughter granted bail

The 51-year-old man, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, spent one month in preventive custody before being released on bail

matthew_agius
22 November 2018, 3:11pm
by Matthew Agius
The man was granted bail after spending one month in preventive custody

A man who was accused last month of raping his partner and threatening his 11-year-old daughter has been released on bail after spending one month in preventive custody.

The 51-year-old Egyptian national is pleading not guilty to the charges, but was originally remanded in custody after the court heard how he had ignored a previous protection order.

Inspector John Spiteri had arraigned the man, who can’t be named by court order, and accused him of rape, illegal arrest, committing a non-consensual sex act on his partner, cause her and her children to fear violence, attacking his daughter and threatening them.

In a decree handed down on Monday, the courts granted the man bail against a deposit of €500 and a personal guarantee of €18,000.

Lawyer Jason Grima is defence counsel.

