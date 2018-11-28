Man caught with 200 ecstasy pills is remanded in custody

Bail has been denied to a man from Msida who was caught in possession of around 200 ecstasy pills earlier this month.

24 year-old James Manfre was arraigned by Inspector Jonathan Cassar before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech this morning, accused of trafficking and possession of the drug, as well as possession of cocaine. He was also charged with committing these crimes within 100m of a place frequented by youths and in breach of a probation order he had been given in 2016.

Manfre had been arrested together with another person on 11 November and granted police bail after releasing a statement. The court was told that he was re-arrested after a member of his family allegedly attempted to communicate with a witness.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia entered a not guilty plea on behalf of the accused, and requested bail.

The court denied the request on account of there being witnesses who were yet to testify.