Protective father granted bail over alleged attack

A perceived insult against a man’s sick son led to an attack which may have cost a man his sight in one eye.

This emerged as construction worker Danrof Vella from Zabbar was arraigned before magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo this afternoon on charges of very grievous bodily harm and attacking the man.

Inspector Eman Hayman explained that there had been a misunderstanding earlier this week whereby the accused’s 11 year-old son had told him that he had been insulted by an adult. He gave his father a description of the person.

The father went to the village square, saw a man wearing a cap as described by the son and punched him without warning, said the inspector. The victim suffered grievous injuries and is understood to be at risk of losing sight in one eye.

Vella pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lawyer Franco Debono, appearing for the accused together with lawyer Yanika Vidal gave the court the context of the attack. Vella’s son suffered from a rare, chronic condition and had been operated on some 30 times, said the lawyer. An adult had told the boy that he’d “put him six feet underground,” he explained.

It is unclear as to whether this adult is the same person who suffered the injury.

The court granted Vella bail, after issuing a protection order in favour of the victim.

The accused had insufficient means to afford a large bail deposit said his lawyer.

In view of this, the court did not impose a deposit, opting instead for a personal guarantee of €10,000. He was also ordered to sign a bail book three times a week and observe a curfew.