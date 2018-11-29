Reversing car hits two elderly women, injuring them

Two elderly women were injured this morning after they were hit by a reversing car.

The women, aged 84 and 67, from Qala and Xaghra respectively, were hurt after being hit by a Toyota Aygo, driven by a 26-year-old woman from Victoria, Gozo, who was reversing her car.

The accident, which happened in Triq ir-Repubblika, Victoria, at around 11.30am, left the 84-year-old grievously injured. The younger victim escaped with slight injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.