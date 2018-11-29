Reversing car hits two elderly women, injuring them
One of the women was grievously injured in the accident, which happened in Gozo
Two elderly women were injured this morning after they were hit by a reversing car.
The women, aged 84 and 67, from Qala and Xaghra respectively, were hurt after being hit by a Toyota Aygo, driven by a 26-year-old woman from Victoria, Gozo, who was reversing her car.
The accident, which happened in Triq ir-Repubblika, Victoria, at around 11.30am, left the 84-year-old grievously injured. The younger victim escaped with slight injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.
