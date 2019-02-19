CCF inmate accused of harassing ex-wife from prison

A man held in custody at Corradino Correctional Facility has denied harassing his ex-wife from prison.

The Libyan man, whose name is subject to a court-imposed reporting ban, stands accused of the rape of his ex-wife in separate proceedings in which he had been remanded in custody.

The man was arraigned again today, accused of breaching a protection order issued in favour of his ex-wife and harassing her.

Inspector John Spiteri told magistrate Rachel Montebello this morning how the night before a sitting in which the woman was due to testify, the accused had called her up from prison begging her to forgive him. He had made a number of calls and sent several letters to the victim, explained the inspector.

Lawyer Victor Bugeja, appearing as legal aid to the accused, entered a plea of not guilty. Bail was not requested in view of the fact that the man was already in custody.