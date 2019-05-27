Homeless man admits to mobile phone theft

A homeless man has admitted to stealing mobile phones in Valletta.

Abdisalan Mahamad Afrah, 32, from Somalia was arraigned before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech on Monday morning, accused of stealing two phones from a car and the third from a Lotto booth in Valletta. The theft from the car was aggravated by the nature of the object stolen and its value.

Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna said the thefts had occurred on 22 and 25 May. The thief had later been recognised by a shop owner, who then called the police.

Legal aid lawyer Dustin Camilleri entered a guilty plea on the man’s behalf and did not request bail.

Inspector Scicluna insisted on a prison sentence due to the fact that the man was also a recidivist and asked that the man be assessed for mental health issues after Afrah today told the court that he had escaped from Mount Carmel hospital.

Magistrate Frendo Dimech admonished the accused, telling him that help was available if only he would look for it.

The court put off the case for sentencing next week. Afrah was remanded in custody.