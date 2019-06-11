menu

Degiorgio brothers' request to meet MEP thrown out by court

The court has turned down the Degiorgio brothers' request for a meeting with Ana Gomes and MEP David Casa

matthew_agius
11 June 2019, 4:22pm
by Matthew Agius

Alfred and George Degiorgio’s request for a meeting with former MEP Ana Gomes and MEP David Casa has been turned down by a court.

The Degorgio brothers, together with Vincent Muscat have been charged with carrying out the car bomb assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia in Bidnija in October 2017.

In a sitting last Thursday, the Degiorgio’s lawyer, William Cuschieri, asked the court to authorise a meeting with the two MEPs at Corradino Correctional Facility in the presence of the foreign press. The extraordinary request was strongly objected to by the prosecution and lawyers for the Caruana Galizia family.

Casa and Gomes had later issued a joint statement saying that “politicians have no place negotiating with suspected murderers.”

In a decree handed down on Tuesday afternoon, Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, presiding over the compilation of evidence, rejected the request, saying the defence counsel had “failed to support” the exceptional request.

