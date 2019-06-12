Motorcyclist injured in Mellieha accident

A 22-year-old motorcyclist from Nadur, Gozo was grievously injured on Wednesday morning after crashing into another vehicle.

The accident, which took place at around 6.45am in Triq il-Manikata, happened when the man’s motorcycle collided with an Open Corsa which was being driven by a 24-year-old woman from San Gwann.

The man was taken to Mater Dei hospital, where his injuries were determined to be serious in nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.