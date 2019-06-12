Stalker pelted woman’s car with tomatoes and stones, court told

One man’s unorthodox method of “flirting” with a childhood friend and neighbour has landed him in the dock after he pelted her car with stones and tomatoes.

30-year-old Paul Roberts from Senglea appeared before magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras under arrest on Wednesday, charged with stalking a woman and damaging two cars in his hometown.

Inspector Eman Hayman told the court that the man had said he wanted to start a conversation with the woman, who he had been romantically pursuing for some time.

The victim had been a childhood friend of the accused, explained Inspector Eman Hayman, before explaining that “he follows her around, throwing things at her.” The woman had filed numerous police reports alleging harassment, he added.

The woman was not reciprocating his advances and had installed CCTV to deter her persistent suitor, the court heard. Her efforts proved futile however as the accused allegedly decided to go up on the roof of a neighbouring house and throw stones and tomatoes onto her car.

The end result of the unusual expression of affection was damage to two cars belonging to third parties.

The accused denied throwing the items but admitted to the police that he was the man in CCTV footage, said the inspector.

Defence lawyer Robert Galea entered a not guilty plea on behalf of the accused and asked for bail.

Objecting to bail, the inspector explained that the accused lived around the corner from the victim.

The defence suggested that a temporary supervision order could be imposed, emphasising the minor nature of the alleged incident.

Roberts was granted bail against a deposit of €200 and a personal guarantee of €2,000.

He was ordered to observe a curfew and sign a bail book twice a week.

The court warned him not to approach, pursue or harass the woman in any way. “Avoid her. Don’t follow her or even look at her.”

A probation officer was also appointed.