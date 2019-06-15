Man who committed violent assault gets three years probation and treatment order

Justin Degabriele, 22, was sentenced to a three-year probation and a treatment order after being charged with violent assault.

On 13 June, last Thursday, Degabriele attacked an older man in Paola at around 8:30pm. He was charged with causing grievous bodily harm and being a recidivist.

A protection order for the victim was issued by the court.

Prosecuting police inspector Paul Camilleri asked the criminal court to issue a treatment order for the accused and to provide for the victim who had sustained grievous injuries as was confirmed by a physician stationed at the Paola Health Centre.

Monica Vella was presiding magistrate.

Lennox Vella was defence counsel.