Man denies committing 4 break-ins

An unemployed Georgian man thought to be part of a group of burglars who struck four residences since February has been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to aggravated theft charges.

Aliosha Emnadze, 24, who told the authorities that he has no fixed address, appeared before duty magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace this morning, accused of four counts of aggravated theft and conspiracy to commit theft.

Police say the man had robbed apartments in Msida and St. Paul’s Bay in February and May and had attempted to break into an apartment in Fgura on 1 June. He was arrested after an investigation by the police Criminal Investigations Department.

Through his lawyer, Martha Mifsud, Emnadze pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Bail was not requested and Emnadze was remanded in custody.