menu

Marsascala drug raid leads to arrests of three men and one woman

Reports of suspected drug trafficking in boathouses along St Thomas Bay in Marsascala led the Police to arrest four suspected persons

david_hudson
19 June 2019, 8:02pm
by David Hudson
The Special Intervention Unit conducted an investigation over a number of weeks
The Special Intervention Unit conducted an investigation over a number of weeks

After several reports of possible drug trafficking from boathouses in the limits of St Thomas Bay in Marsascala, Police have concluded an operation with the arrests of three men and one woman.

The drug raid took place on Tuesday afternoon after several investigations lasting some weeks by the Special Intervention Unit.

All three arrested in connection to the alleged drug trafficking are of a Maltese nationality. The three men are resident in Bormla, Qormi and Marsa while the woman is from Zejtun.

Police have said that several suspected sachets of heroin and cocaine were found on site in Marsascala.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo appointed several experts to aid her in the inquiry. The arrested are to be arrainged in court in the coming days.

Police investigations are ongoing.

David Hudson is a staff reporter
More in Court & Police
Marsascala drug raid leads to arrests of three men and one woman
Court & Police

Marsascala drug raid leads to arrests of three men and one woman
David Hudson
Three arrested in Gozo drugs raid
Court & Police

Three arrested in Gozo drugs raid
MaltaToday Staff
Toy grenade in Msida prompts police operation
Court & Police

Toy grenade in Msida prompts police operation
David Hudson
Cyclist grievously injured in traffic accident
Court & Police

Cyclist grievously injured in traffic accident
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.