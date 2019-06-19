Marsascala drug raid leads to arrests of three men and one woman

After several reports of possible drug trafficking from boathouses in the limits of St Thomas Bay in Marsascala, Police have concluded an operation with the arrests of three men and one woman.

The drug raid took place on Tuesday afternoon after several investigations lasting some weeks by the Special Intervention Unit.

All three arrested in connection to the alleged drug trafficking are of a Maltese nationality. The three men are resident in Bormla, Qormi and Marsa while the woman is from Zejtun.

Police have said that several suspected sachets of heroin and cocaine were found on site in Marsascala.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo appointed several experts to aid her in the inquiry. The arrested are to be arrainged in court in the coming days.

Police investigations are ongoing.