Man seriously injured after argument spirals out of control

A 29-year-old Senglea man was seriously injured after he was involved in an argument, which turned violent, with a 33-year-old man from Cospicua.

The police said the victim was likely attacked with a sharp pointed weapon in the incident, which happened on Saturday at around 9.20pm in an apartment in Triq il-Vitorja, Senglea.

The alleged aggressor is being held under arrest as the police conduct their investigations.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello started an inquiry on the case and appointed various experts to assist her.