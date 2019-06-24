Man believed to be part of burglary gang charged with theft

A Lithuanian man already in custody over a spate of burglaries has denied charges of aggravated theft after police uncovered further evidence linking him to another theft.

28-year-old Valdas Martinaitis, who police said also went by the name Levan Mamardsashvili from Georgia, was arraigned before duty magistrate Gabriella Vella on Monday morning, accused of theft aggravated by numerical violence – indicating that more than one suspect was involved - as well as by means and value, as well as criminal conspiracy. The alleged offence took place in November 2018.

Martinaitis is already in custody after being charged with participation in a criminal organisation, money laundering and burglary earlier this month.

This morning, defence lawyer Edward Gatt observed that the second party mentioned in the charges was not identified.

On his part, Police Inspector Joseph Mercieca, prosecuting together with Inspector Shawn Pawney, told the court that the man was likely to be using an alias.

A number of documents relating to financial transactions were found on the man’s mobile phone under the name Mamardashvili, but that the phone number matched that used by the accused.

The accused entered a plea of not guilty. Bail was not requested.