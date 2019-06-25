Richard Cachia Caruana security guard admits to fraud

A long-time member of Richard Cachia Caruana’s personal security detail, Mark Camilleri, has admitted to fraud charges after claiming at least €5,000 in fake overtime payments and falsifying a signature.

Cachia Caruana is a former permanent represenative to the EU and former head of secreteriat until 2004 to prime minister Eddie Fenech Adami. Cachia Caruana was the target of an attempted assassination in 1994 and since then has been assigned a security detail.

The former police sergeant pleaded guilty before magistrate Joe Mifsud after he was arraigned by summons – not under arrest – yesterday.

The charges included fraud, abuse of his position, falsification of documents, making a false declaration as a public official and giving false information to a public authority.

Camilleri was handed a sentence of two years suspended for four years as part of a plea bargain agreement. The court, which did not interdict Camilleri, ordered him to refund €5,000.

Lawyers Vince Micallef and Roberto Montalto appeared for the accused.

Inspectors Rennie Stivala and Bernard Bunce prosecuted.