menu

Alleged member of Marsa robbery gang denied bail

A man who is allegedly part of a gang that robbed a man in Marsa has been remanded in custody after denying the charges  

matthew_agius
28 June 2019, 12:43pm
by Matthew Agius

A man, recognised as being one of a gang that robbed a man in Marsa, has been remanded in custody after denying related charges on Friday morning.

24-year-old Isak Ali Adan from Somalia was arraigned by Inspector Robert Vella before Magistrate Doreen Clarke on Friday morning, accused of theft which was aggravated by numerical violence, value and time. The term “numerical violence” indicates that more than one perpetrator was involved in the commission of the offence. He was also charged with recidivism.

The victim, a man, was allegedly attacked and robbed by a gang of four men in Marsa. He later pointed out Adan to the police. The stolen money was found in Adan’s possession.

Investigations into the other three aggressors are understood to be ongoing.

Adan, who is unemployed and lives at the Hal Far tent village, pleaded not guilty.

He declared himself to be not guilty of the charges. Bail was not asked for as the man has no fixed address.

Lawyer Yanika Bugeja appeared as legal aid counsel to the accused.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Prison sentence for abusing elderly mother's power of attorney
Court & Police

Prison sentence for abusing elderly mother's power of attorney
Matthew Agius
Unlicenced, uninsured driver has jail sentence reduced after reforming
Court & Police

Unlicenced, uninsured driver has jail sentence reduced after reforming
Matthew Agius
Have you seen this man? Police appeal to public to help track down man
Court & Police

Have you seen this man? Police appeal to public to help track down man
Man wins €42,000 in damages after cardiac procedure left him crippled
Court & Police

Man wins €42,000 in damages after cardiac procedure left him crippled
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.