Man charged with roommate's stabbing

Court hears how foreign man soaked in blood turned up at the Zejtun police station on Monday asking for medical assistance, after which the alleged aggressor was apprehended

matthew_agius
9 July 2019, 3:33pm
by Matthew Agius
(Stock photo)

A fight between roommates has ended up with one of them being stabbed.

Zejtun resident Kingsley Oikhena, 26, from Nigeria stands charged with attempted grievous bodily harm, slightly injuring the man and carrying a knife in public without a police licence.

Oikhena, a construction worker, allegedly stabbed his victim, his roommate, during an argument in a flat in Zejtun on July 7.

Inspector Roderick Attard arraigned the accused before magistrate Simone Grech this morning. He explained how yesterday evening police at the Zejtun police station had been approached by a "bloodsoaked foreign man" asking for medical assistance. While he was being assisted, an anonymous phonecall reported that an argument took place at a residence in Zejtun. The accused was apprehended soon after.

Lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar, legal aid counsel to the accused, entered a plea of not guilty to the charges.

Bail was not requested.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
