Man charged with roommate's stabbing

A fight between roommates has ended up with one of them being stabbed.

Zejtun resident Kingsley Oikhena, 26, from Nigeria stands charged with attempted grievous bodily harm, slightly injuring the man and carrying a knife in public without a police licence.

Oikhena, a construction worker, allegedly stabbed his victim, his roommate, during an argument in a flat in Zejtun on July 7.

Inspector Roderick Attard arraigned the accused before magistrate Simone Grech this morning. He explained how yesterday evening police at the Zejtun police station had been approached by a "bloodsoaked foreign man" asking for medical assistance. While he was being assisted, an anonymous phonecall reported that an argument took place at a residence in Zejtun. The accused was apprehended soon after.

Lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar, legal aid counsel to the accused, entered a plea of not guilty to the charges.

Bail was not requested.