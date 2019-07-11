Man seriously injured in Mellieha crash

A 42-year-old Bulgarian man has been seriously injured during a traffic incident in Mellieha on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place at 3:55pm in Triq Ta’ Pennellu.

Police said that a BMW, being driven by the 42-year-old crashed into a Setra Evobus, that at the time was stationary on the side of the road due to mechanical problems.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.