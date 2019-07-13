menu

Car crash leaves man seriously injured

The accident happened in Vjal ir-Rihan, San Gwann 

karl_azzopardi
13 July 2019, 4:20pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A man has been seriously injured during a traffic incident in San Gwann on Saturday. 

The incident occurred at 11.55 am in Vjal ir-Rihan, San Gwann.

The police said an investigation found that an impact occurred between a Nissan March that was being driven by a 49-year-old woman residing from Sliema and another vehicle driven by a 28-year-old man from Latvia.

An ambulance was called on-site and the victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

An investigation is currently ongoing. 

Karl Azzopardi joined MaltaToday in 2018
