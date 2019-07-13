Car crash leaves man seriously injured

A man has been seriously injured during a traffic incident in San Gwann on Saturday.

The incident occurred at 11.55 am in Vjal ir-Rihan, San Gwann.

The police said an investigation found that an impact occurred between a Nissan March that was being driven by a 49-year-old woman residing from Sliema and another vehicle driven by a 28-year-old man from Latvia.

An ambulance was called on-site and the victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

An investigation is currently ongoing.