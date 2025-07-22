Hoteliers, restaurateurs welcome police enforcement action in tourism zones

The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association has welcomed targeted police enforcement in tourism zones as it called for stronger legislative and operational support.

The lobby group was reacting to several police raids over the weekend that targeted the entertainment hotspots of Paceville and St Julian’s and neighbouring localities.

As a result of the enforcement action, the police will be filing charges against five retail outlets that were illegally selling alcohol after 9pm. A restaurant was also ordered to close for operating without a responsible person on site, as required by law.

“The MHRA fully supports the continuation of such enforcement measures across all tourism zones and welcomes the broader crackdown on breaches related to illegal underground parties, drug trafficking, littering, loud music, public disorder, dangerous driving, and increasingly problematic behaviour such as improper public attire, including individuals walking shirtless or in swimwear outside designated beach areas,” the MHRA said.

It added that such behaviour undermines the “quality and character of Malta as a civil, respectful, and culturally rich destination”.

Police action followed a series of complaints by residents and local councils of unruly behaviour, especially by young tourists, holidaying in short-let apartments in residential areas.

Swieqi Mayor Noel Muscat had in an interview with MaltaToday called for policy changes to planning laws to better-regulate short-let apartments in his locality, where young tourists were lodging.

Several videos of unruly behaviour in the streets of Swieqi, including loud music being played deep into the night, have emerged, apart from waste being placed on pavements by apartment owners at all times of the day.

The MHRA called for a concerted effort by the authorities to clamp down on abusive behaviour by tourists.

“This behaviour diminishes the visitor experience, disrupts the daily lives of residents, and damages the reputation of the hospitality sector, which continuously strives to uphold international standards,” the MHRA said.

The association urged the authorities to continue equipping the police with updated legislation, adequate resources, and specialised training to effectively address the evolving challenges of modern tourism management.

“The MHRA also calls for enforcement efforts to be supported through clear public guidelines and visible signage in high-traffic areas to establish behavioural expectations,” it said, insisting that Malta remain a safe, well-managed, and attractive destination for all.

The MHRA offered its collaboration to the police and other stakeholders.

READ ALSO | Editorial: Tourism is having a negative impact on our communities. It has to be tackled