Elderly man drowns while swimming at Ħondoq Bay

A 73-year-old man from Qala, Gozo died on Monday after drowning at Ħondoq Bay.

Police said the accident happened at around 6:30pm, with preliminary investigations showing he found difficult swimming.

People in the vicinity dragged the man out of the sea and administered first aid at the site of the accident. He was rushed to the Gozo General Hospital, but was certified dead moments later.

Duty magistrate Simone Grech has launched an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.