menu

Elderly man drowns while swimming at Ħondoq Bay

73-year-old man dies while swimming at Ħondoq Bay on Monday

karl_azzopardi
22 July 2025, 8:30am
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
File photo

A 73-year-old man from Qala, Gozo died on Monday after drowning at Ħondoq Bay.

Police said the accident happened at around 6:30pm, with preliminary investigations showing he found difficult swimming.

People in the vicinity dragged the man out of the sea and administered first aid at the site of the accident. He was rushed to the Gozo General Hospital, but was certified dead moments later.

Duty magistrate Simone Grech has launched an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.

 

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.