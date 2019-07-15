Woman grievously injured in traffic incident in Zebbug

A 27-year-old woman has suffered from grievous injuries following a traffic incident in Zebbug late Sunday night.

The incident occurred at 1:10am in Triq l-Imdina.

The police said that the woman was driving a Maruti 800 when for reasons unknown she lost control and the car overturned.

The Civil Protection Department was called on site to assist the victim who was trapped inside the car. An ambulance then took her to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified she was suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.