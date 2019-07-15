Man seriously injured in construction site accident

A 47-year-old Italian national was seriously injured on Monday morning after he suffered a fall while working at a construction site in St Julian’s.

The police said the man fell the height of one storey at a building site in Triq Schreiber at around 7.15am.

Civil Protection Department personnel were called to the scene to assist the victim, who was subsequently taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke has been appointed to the case, and a police investigation is ongoing.