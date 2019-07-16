Young man knifed in St Julian's hospitalised with serious injuries

A 25-year-old man was knifed in St Julian's on Tuesday morning, Police have said. The man had argued with a man of 44 who allegedly injured the younger man in the face.

The argument took place at around 11am. The Rapid Intervention Unit were called on site, finding that the 25-year-old St Paul's Bay resident had serious injuries in the face.

The 44-year-old St Julian's resident and a woman, 32, from San Gwann who was also involved in the altercation suffered no injuries. The 25-year-old was transported to Mater Dei hospital.

The suspect is being detained by the Police while investigations are ongoing.